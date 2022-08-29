Eminem and Snoop Dogg deliver bizarre NFT performance at VMAs

Snoop Dogg and Eminem delivered a bizarre performance at the MTV VMAs, entering the metaverse and rapping as 3D avatars of their NFTs.

The performance, which was played on screens around New Jersey's Prudential Center, was filled with trippy visuals as the legendary rappers switched between 3D renders of themselves and their “bored ape” NFTs.

The pair rapped their newest song From the D 2 to the LBC.

The act started with the pair smoking from a giant “joint” before descending into what seems to be a very extreme high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audience members went on a journey with the performers, the video showing all kinds of bizarre backgrounds and locations like a giant pinball machine.

They changed forms throughout the performance, creating a bright, colourful and somewhat distracting visual for the accompanying song

Not holding back on the bizarre visuals, the live act somewhat replicated the music video for From the D 2 to the LBC which used the same ape characters that the rappers morph into.

Both Slim Shady and Snoop have publicly shared their involvement in the NFT world since the trend started, trading in one-of-a-kind JPEGs.

The performance was a first for the VMAs, which seems to be experimenting with augmented reality, just before the song actor Johnny Depp appeared as a 3D astronaut above the audience.

The award for "Best Metaverse Performance" is a new addition in 2022 with Korean group "BLACKPINK" winning for their AR performance in the video game "Player Unknowns Battlegrounds."