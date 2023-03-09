New Zealand
Good as Gold: Cambridge teacher's resilience an inspiration to all

Wed, Mar 8

Resilience, courage, determination.

Those are the words used to describe this week's Good as Gold recipient Lynley Allison, of Cambridge.

The teacher and rowing coach was nominated by one of her students for being an inspiration to all.

A former pro-triathlete who had to have one of her lower legs amputated due to a medical condition, Allison stands as a shining example to her students of resilience when faced with adversity.

"She just shows that you can be resilient and even if something major gets your down you can still be a very successful person," her student Nina told Seven Sharp.

Allison was stunned when Seven Sharp turned up to her P.E lesson to tell her she'd won $10,000 courtesy of ASB, with $5000 going to the Cambridge High School rowing squad and $5000 to continue her adventures in life.

"It means a lot, it really does," a tearful Allison said.

Watch the video above to see the moment Seven Sharp surprised Allison with the award.

