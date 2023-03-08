Trio arrested after car drives on footpath in Hamilton chase

Three people have been arrested after a car chase in central Hamilton saw a vehicle drive on the wrong side of the road and over footpaths, police say.

Police said officers "did not pursue the car and instead tracked the vehicle using the Eagle helicopter" after it failed to stop when signalled.

The incident began at about 2.45pm following a report of suspicious activity.

"At several points, the vehicle of interest was observed travelling on the wrong side of the road, or along footpaths," police said.

"A car being driven by another motorist was also damaged."

The car continued driving after being "successfully spiked" and was stopped by police at about 3.15pm on Anglesea Street in central Hamilton.

"Officers used lights and sirens to alert oncoming motorists and pedestrians," police said.

"The manner of driving caused police to have serious concerns for public safety.

"Three people were taken into custody without incident and enquiries are continuing."