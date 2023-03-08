New Zealand
Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes to strike West Coast

30 mins ago

A number of heavy rain, wind and thunderstorm watches have been issued for the west coast of the South Island, with tornadoes also possible in some areas.

Westland is currently under an orange heavy rain warning and a yellow severe thunderstorm watch.

MetService said the area should expect to see a further 30 to 50 millimetres of rain about the ranges of Otira on top of what has already fallen, with less in other areas.

A further 200 to 300mm of rain about the ranges between Otira and Bruce Bay is expected to fall, with a potential 350mm about the glaciers.

Elsewhere can expect 100 to 150mm, with thunderstorms expected.

MetService expects thunderstorms to start around 3pm, becoming more widespread later this evening.

They said locals could expect lightning, strong wind gusts, hail and possibly even one or two small tornadoes.

“If any tornadoes do occur, they may cause some localised damage to buildings and vegetation. Further thunderstorms are likely to affect Westland tomorrow,” MetService said.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain. Hail can cause damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous.”

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass.

Locals can expect rain for a period of 25 hours from 5pm this evening until 6pm on Thursday.

Around 200 to 300mm of rain is expected, with 100 to 150mm within 15 kilometres east of the divide.

Thunderstorms are also expected, with 25 to 40mm per hour rainfall rates.

Heavy rain watches at yellow have been issued for Buller and Nelson Lakes, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, north of Arthur's Pass, Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

This rain is expected to last from this evening through to tomorrow morning.

