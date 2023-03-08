Te Karaka students dealing with trauma as school year begins

Cyclone Gabrielle has severely disrupted the start of the school year for many students, but teachers are trying new methods to help them deal with the trauma.
That's the case at Te Karaka Area School outside Gisborne, where nearly half its 100 pupils were forced out of their homes. Many still can't go home.
"For me it was scary watching the water start pouring in, watching our whole town go underwater," Owen Roberts, a student at the school, told 1News.
"I know it's ratchet and everything, but it is what it is. Still gotta deal with it."
Another student, Kayeson, is staying at the house of the local police officer.
"My bed's on the ground at the moment, on the carpet.
"I don't want to go through it again but it's pretty much mother nature."
Eight-year-old Alex showed 1News what helps him get through.
His picture of an aircraft carrier fighting off giant red birds takes his mind off bad times.
