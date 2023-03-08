Signed tops from epic cricket Test at auction for cyclone relief

Cricket fans wanting to own a piece of cricketing history could land themselves a stellar piece of memorabilia from last week's epic Test at the Basin Reserve - and help with relief efforts for Cyclone Gabrielle in the process.

New Zealand Cricket announced this afternoon that signed and framed playing Black Caps and England tops have been put up for auction as they help support communities affected by the cyclone as well prepare for future disasters and emergencies.

The jerseys, signed by their respective teams, are from last week's one-run win by the Black Caps in the capital against England; the second Test in history to be won by one run and the fourth by a team asked to follow-on.

The TradeMe auction runs until Sunday March 19 and coincides a fundraising initiative being launched by NZC and ANZ called "Pitch In", which will see ANZ donating $1 million alongside NZC donating all ticket sales from the Black Caps' first ODI against Sri Lanka later this month at Eden Park directly to the New Zealand Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund.

Black Caps captain Tim Southee hoped the enormity of last week's result would encourage bidders to chase a unique piece of history that will in return help Kiwis in need.

Neil Wagner celebrates taking the wicket of James Anderson. (Source: Photosport)

“The players really wanted to do something to help so we got together with a few of the England players and secured a signed shirt from each the Black Caps and England sides to auction off," Southee said.

“We encourage people to get behind the campaign and play a part in helping the many Kiwis who’ve been so badly impacted.”

New Zealand Red Cross General Manager Shane Chisholm said they were proud to be part of the cause.

"Pitch In will directly support the New Zealand Disaster Fund and help ensure we are ready to deploy our people and to supply specialist disaster response equipment and technical expertise at a moment’s notice, anywhere across the country,” said Chisholm.