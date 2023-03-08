'NZ European' term raises questions over who is considered a Kiwi

The use of the term New Zealand European in this year's Census is raising questions about who we consider to be a New Zealander.

The question of identity is a central part of the Census, and helps officials know what is needed to achieve fair social outcomes in Aotearoa.

But the options offered in response to the Census question has seen some question what message this sends to other minority groups who can also trace their ancestry several generations back in New Zealand.

Jess Wong is the producer of Sik Fan Lah!, a show that helps viewers explore contemporary Chinese New Zealand life through food. She says the use of the term NZ European does create a distinction.

"It does make us feel 'othered'," she says. "In a certain sense anybody who has filled out the survey, aside from maybe Harry Styles is a New Zealander and would identify themselves that way."

The use of the term New Zealand European first cropped up in the census in the 1980s. Sociologist Paul Spoonley was involved in the process at the time and said it had developed out of a desire to recognise the majority ethnic group.

Today, the latest figures show European remains the dominant ethnic grouping in New Zealand, followed by Māori, Asian, then Pacific Peoples.

Spoonley there is scope to look at how the census could better reflect the diversity that is in New Zealand in the 21st century.

"One of our challenges is that we've got these broad labels that are European, Pasifika, Asian...but we've got to get a more nuanced way and allow people to identify with their particular group."

One suggestion is the use of sub-categories that could be attached to each of the six major ethnic groups we have here.

Wong says that option could give minority groups a greater sense of self-determination.

"Those kinds of options would be more empowering to help us identify closely with who we actually are."

Statistics New Zealand says a review of the ethnicity standards is underway and will be open for further public consultation this year.