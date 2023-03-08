$100k reward offered for information over murder of Tasman man

Police have announced a $100,000 reward for anyone with information relating to the murder of Tasman man Simon Bevers last year.

Bevers, 56, was found dead in his tent at an apple orchard on Edens Rd in Hope on March 9, 2022.

Police said they think he was killed in his tent between 8pm on Monday, March 7 and the morning of March 9, when his body was found.

"Tomorrow marks one year since Simon was found dead, our investigation team has worked tirelessly to provide answers for Simon's family, and to hold the person or people responsible for Simon's death to account," Detective Mark Chenery said.

Chenery said police will pay a reward of up to $100,000 for "material information or evidence which leads to the identity and conviction of any person or people responsible for Simon's death".

The offer will remain in force until May 31, 2023.

The Police Commissioner will determine the amount of the reward and will divide up the payment if there is more than one claimant.

"Immunity from prosecution may be considered for any accomplice, not being the main offender, who provides information or evidence to police.

"I urge anyone with information which could assist the investigation team to get in touch and help us provide the answers Simon's family so desperately need," Chenery said.