Watch: US podcast cut short after car crashes through cafe window

32 mins ago
Car crashes through the window during the Houston-based podcast.

Car crashes through the window during the Houston-based podcast. (Source: November Romeo)

Two US podcasters had to cut their recording session short after an SUV smashed through a window behind them.

Nathan Reeves and Alexsey reyes were recording their podcast at a Houston cafe on the weekend when, in the middle of filming, a black Chevrolet skidded around the corner slamming into the window behind them.

As the car smashed through the window, the two quickly shot up with shocked looks on both their faces.

"It was kind of fight or flight, and I flew, I got out of there," Reyes told abc13.

Following the crash, Reyes appears on camera saying: “I think we’re fine; I think we got all the audio on there.”

“Holy s***, oh my god, what the f*** just happened, dude,” he said.

The video also shows a number of police and firetrucks attending the scene.

"We were just talking to the camera, and the car smashes into our backs. I go into instant shock. I'm not sure what's going on," Reyes told abc13.

"I was freaking out, I turned to everyone in the cafe, and I'm like, 'I got that all on film'. Everyone got a front-row seat, there was no one at the table with us, and they all saw what happened," Reeves said.

He said that, luckily, nobody in the cafe or the SUV were injured following the incident.

The duo are happy to still be alive and are looking forward to recording more podcasts, just without the car crashes.

"We're content creators and artists, so we will not stop. There will be more. Hopefully, no more car crashes, just content.”

