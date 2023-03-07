Health
1News

Interim Te Whatu Ora board chair appointed after Campbell sacking

43 mins ago
Naomi Ferguson (file image).

Naomi Ferguson (file image). (Source: Supplied)

An interim chairperson has been appointed to Te Whatu Ora's board in the wake of Rob Campbell's sacking.

Naomi Ferguson has been appointed as the interim chairperson, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall announced this morning.

She will serve — effective immediately — until a permanent appointment is made.

Campbell was sacked both from his role as Te Whatu Ora chairperson and chairman of the Environmental Protection Authority last week.

He had made comments on social media that criticised National's water infrastructure policy, referring to it as a "thin disguise for the dog whistle on co-governance".

In his roles, Campbell was subject to a code of conduct which includes provisions around public service impartiality.

Verrall has described Ferguson as a "highly accomplished leader" who brings a "wealth of experience both in governance and as an executive".

Ferguson has served as commissioner and chief executive of Inland Revenue.

"She successfully led a transformational change at Inland Revenue, and this experience will be invaluable as Te Whatu Ora continues to settle into its role," Verrall said.

"Her governance roles include serving with the Ministry of Justice Risk and Assurance Committee since 2016. She is also the chairperson of Education Payroll Ltd.

"She has worked across the tax administration, health and social welfare sectors in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, and in international forums such as the OECD."

New ZealandPoliticsHealthEmployment

SHARE

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Joe Schmidt considering late bid for All Blacks coach - reports

Joe Schmidt considering late bid for All Blacks coach - reports

22 mins ago

Heavy rain and thunderstorms for South Island's West Coast

Heavy rain and thunderstorms for South Island's West Coast

43 mins ago

Interim Te Whatu Ora board chair appointed after Campbell sacking

Interim Te Whatu Ora board chair appointed after Campbell sacking

10:52am

Pharmac chairman Steve Maharey offers resignation over columns

Pharmac chairman Steve Maharey offers resignation over columns

10:31am

Thousands of ardent Harry Styles fans wait ahead of Auckland concert

3:21

Thousands of ardent Harry Styles fans wait ahead of Auckland concert

9:28am

FIFA under growing pressure to ditch reported Saudi sponsor

FIFA under growing pressure to ditch reported Saudi sponsor
1
2
3
4
5
6