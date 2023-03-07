Interim Te Whatu Ora board chair appointed after Campbell sacking

An interim chairperson has been appointed to Te Whatu Ora's board in the wake of Rob Campbell's sacking.

Naomi Ferguson has been appointed as the interim chairperson, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall announced this morning.

She will serve — effective immediately — until a permanent appointment is made.

Campbell was sacked both from his role as Te Whatu Ora chairperson and chairman of the Environmental Protection Authority last week.

He had made comments on social media that criticised National's water infrastructure policy, referring to it as a "thin disguise for the dog whistle on co-governance".

ADVERTISEMENT

In his roles, Campbell was subject to a code of conduct which includes provisions around public service impartiality.

Verrall has described Ferguson as a "highly accomplished leader" who brings a "wealth of experience both in governance and as an executive".

Ferguson has served as commissioner and chief executive of Inland Revenue.

"She successfully led a transformational change at Inland Revenue, and this experience will be invaluable as Te Whatu Ora continues to settle into its role," Verrall said.

"Her governance roles include serving with the Ministry of Justice Risk and Assurance Committee since 2016. She is also the chairperson of Education Payroll Ltd.

"She has worked across the tax administration, health and social welfare sectors in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, and in international forums such as the OECD."