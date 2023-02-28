Health NZ chair sacked by Government after social media post

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has stripped Rob Campbell of his role chairing Te Whatu Ora after he criticised National's Three Waters policy — but the director has hit back, calling the sacking an "inappropriate reaction".

Campbell's firing was announced in a media release shortly before 6pm.

"I no longer have confidence that Mr Campbell is able to exercise the political neutrality necessary for his role at Te Whatu Ora," Verrall said in a statement.

"I have decided to exercise my power under section 36 of the Crown Entities Act to remove him from this role, effective immediately.

"I have raised with Mr Campbell serious concerns about the political nature of his recent social media comments."

In response to the sacking, the former Health New Zealand chairman said he believed it was an "inappropriate reaction to statements made in my private capacity".

"I have spoken to Christopher Luxon who has accepted my apology for any personal offence my statements may have caused. He accepted my apology.

"I have also apologised to Minister Verrall for any difficulty which my statements may have caused for her and the Government."

Ayesha Verrall (file image). (Source: Getty)

In his LinkedIn post on Sunday, Campbell criticised National's Three Waters policy — referring to it as a "thin disguise for the dog whistle on co-governance".

Earlier today Campbell said he would make "no apology" for "working in Tiriti partnership".

"I have devoted huge energy and time and involvement to that end. I am disappointed that I will not be working directly with the thousands of health sector staff, patients and whanau with whom I have been actively engaged. My support for them is undiminished.

"The principle of working in Tiriti partnership to achieve equity in the lives of all New Zealanders is core to my beliefs and I make no apology for that," he said.

Verrall said she would announce a new permanent chairperson in due course.

"It is of vital importance that all Public Service board members, especially chairs, uphold the political neutrality required under the Code of Conduct which they sign upon appointment," the health minister said.

In response to the resignation, National Party leader Christopher Luxon — who was criticised in Campbell's post — said he was more concerned "about health outcomes".

National leader Christopher Luxon (file image). (Source: 1News)

"Our concern is more about health outcomes going backwards for Kiwis than his views on social media," Luxon told 1News.

Meanwhile, ACT leader David Seymour said: "ACT congratulates the Government. It has recognised that some things are bigger than anyone person. It has done the right thing and protected the integrity of the New Zealand public service."

Background

Prior to the announcement of his firing, Campbell had stayed tight-lipped on the issue.

On Sunday, Campbell vented on social media about the National Party's Three Waters policy — in the process, breaking rules on political neutrality.

Campbell, who is also the chair of the Environmental Protection Authority, was spoken to by the health and environment ministers as a result of the post. He is subject to a code of conduct that includes provisions around public service impartiality.

In his post, Campbell critiqued National’s water reform policy on LinkedIn, calling it a "thin disguise for the dog whistle on co-governance".

"Christopher Luxon might be able to rescue his party from stupidity on climate change, but rescuing this from a well he has dug himself might be harder."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called his comments "inappropriate" in a media conference on Monday.

National's public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said Campbell's conduct had been "appalling". Meanwhile, the ACT Party called for him to be sacked.

"What is at stake is the integrity of New Zealand's public service. If Campbell's behaviour goes unpunished, the rest of the public service is let down," leader David Seymour said.

Speaking to Newshub, Campbell doubled down on his comments yesterday.

He said that there was a "big difference between being 'politically impartial' and being 'politically neutered'".

But earlier today, Campbell told 1News he would not make any further comments while he had been in discussion with ministers.

Last year, the Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ chair strayed into another political matter by backing Green MP Chloe Swarbrick's proposed law aimed at reducing alcohol harm.

— Additional reporting by Cushla Norman