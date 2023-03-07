Hybrid vehicles not living up to fuel efficiency claims – Consumer NZ

Hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid cars aren't quite living up to their manufacturer's fuel efficiency claims, a new Consumer NZ investigation has found.
The non-profit organisation found that among the 10 cars it tested, on average, plug-in-hybrids (PHEVs) used 73% more fuel than claimed, while standard hybrids averaged 20% more.
For a week, Consumer NZ tested the cars against their manufacturing claims by driving them around Wellington along the same route in rush hour traffic, as well as a supermarket run. It also tested a longer weekend trip over the Remutaka Hill.
Researcher James le Page told 1News while some variation was not unexpected it was "staggering" to see how big it was in some cases.
"The [manufacturer] claims they put out there are all based on laboratory testing; in the real world, you would expect a little bit over... but 73% over, those are big numbers.
"It's good information for consumers to know that you're probably not going to get what they say you are going to get, especially if you do long road trips in plug-in-hybrids."
Among the five PHEVs tested, the Kia Niro used more than double (163%) the 0.8L/100km that its manufacturer claimed. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Ioniq used up 92% more than the 1.2L/100km it was estimated to use.
When it came to fully hybrid vehicles, the commonly used Toyota Yaris ZR saw the biggest discrepancy — up 44% of the 3.6L/100km it was estimated to use.
Toyota told 1News that its fuel consumption figures are based on tests done under controlled conditions and that real world figures will differ as a result of how the vehicle is used, weather conditions and the driver.
MG declined to comment, instead referring 1News to the AA.
