Hidden hazards revealed, laundry injuries cost millions - ACC

When you think about potentially risky activities, you might think of water-skiing or horse riding, but ACC wants to highlight the dangers lurking closer to home.

According to the agency, it turns out day-to-day home activities are causing thousands of injuries every year - with "slips, trips, and falls" taking their toll.

ACC's James Whitaker said home-based injuries are the most common form of injuries in the country. About half of the two million injuries reported to ACC every year happen in people's homes, he told Seven Sharp.

Thousands have been injured while doing their daily chores, with more than 10,000 people injured in laundry-related incidents, costing more than $72 million in rehab over the past five years.

Most of these laundry injuries were to the lower back or spine, with the vast majority being soft tissue injuries like strains, sprains, and bruises.

"They're lifting things that are way too heavy, way too bulky and awkward, and they're doing it in ways that are hurting them really," Whitaker told Seven Sharp.

"More people get injured doing the washing each year than playing cricket and ACC accepts more washing-related injury claims each year than claims related to boxing, horse riding, and water skiing combined," he said.

Person doing laundry. (Source: istock.com)

Meanwhile, when it comes to injuries related to clothes or getting dressed, more than 7300 people needed help over the past five years, at a cost of almost $41 million.

While these kinds of home injuries are common, they are preventable.

"When we get injured, the injuries don't just affect us; they affect our friends, families and workmates."

"The awesome news is, these injuries are preventable; all we need to do is slow things down a bit, have a hmmm, think things through and do it the safe way," Whitaker said.

"That way, we can get the job done, and we can go and do a bunch of other things we love doing."

As for laundry, Whitaker suggested people could do smaller loads and keeping a straight back when lifting heavy baskets. He said injuries could be tough for many, and that Kiwis should do their best to avoid them.

"People of all ages are getting injured at home, and everyone can benefit from learning to slow things down a bit, assess the risks and then do things the smart way."