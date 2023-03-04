New Zealand
One dead after bus, car crash in Lower Hutt

6:21am
(Source: istock.com)

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a bus in Lower Hutt yesterday afternoon.

The crash on Molesworth Street, Taitā was reported to police about 4.45pm.

"Sadly, the driver of the bus has died in hospital," police said in a statement.

"The driver of the car has no reported injuries."

Police are now appealing for witnesses, asking anyone who saw the incident - including passengers on the bus - to get in touch.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash is also asked to call police on 105.

6:21am

