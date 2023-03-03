Govt announces $301 million for Chch schools damaged by earthquakes

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today that the Government has pledged a further $301 million towards the Christchurch Schools Rebuild project, which aims to rebuild or restore 115 earthquake-damaged schools in the region.

"As Education Minister I have had the absolute privilege of seeing new schools open, built from scratch or restored around Christchurch over the past five years,” Hipkins said in a statement released this afternoon.

"This is a city that went through so much in 2010 and 2011. Especially now, following Cyclone Gabrielle and the devastation that has caused across the North Island, it is incredibly heartening to see how far Christchurch has come since then."

The additional funding announced today brings the total investment in the project to $1.6 billion since it began in 2013.

The Ministry of Education says it has refurbished, rebuilt or built 81 schools since the project began, benefiting more than 33,000 students.

The remaining schools in the programme are planned to be completed in the next two years.

“I know this additional funding will give certainty to the remaining schools in the programme, 27 of which are in construction already,” Hipkins said.