Watch: The opening of Te Whānau-ā-Apanui's winning Te Matatini performance

Te Whānau-ā-Apanui have been crowned the winners of Te Matatini.

The seasoned kapa haka group, hailing from Mātaatua, wowed the judges and crowds alike with their performance at Auckland's Eden Park.

Watch the full performance here on TVNZ+

This year's win marks the third time Te Whānau a Apanui have taken home the prestigious trophy.

Te Tai Rāwhiti group Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti and Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue from Te Arawa were named second equal.

Forty-five kapa haka groups took to the stage over three days, with just 12 making it through to the finals today.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joined the Te Matatini festivities for the first time this year.