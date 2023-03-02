Te Ao Māori
1News

Watch: The opening of Te Whānau-ā-Apanui's winning Te Matatini performance

Sun, Feb 26

Te Whānau-ā-Apanui have been crowned the winners of Te Matatini.

The seasoned kapa haka group, hailing from Mātaatua, wowed the judges and crowds alike with their performance at Auckland's Eden Park.

Watch the full performance here on TVNZ+

This year's win marks the third time Te Whānau a Apanui have taken home the prestigious trophy.

Te Tai Rāwhiti group Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti and Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue from Te Arawa were named second equal.

Forty-five kapa haka groups took to the stage over three days, with just 12 making it through to the finals today.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joined the Te Matatini festivities for the first time this year.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTe MatatiniAucklandArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Naked and Famous singer joins rising music stars at songwriting camp

2:15

Naked and Famous singer joins rising music stars at songwriting camp

11 mins ago

Review: Creed III steps out from under Rocky's shadow

3:27

Review: Creed III steps out from under Rocky's shadow

27 mins ago

Pilot inexperience 'key factor' in fatal heli crash near Kaikōura

Pilot inexperience 'key factor' in fatal heli crash near Kaikōura

36 mins ago

Northland power cuts possible after slip caused by cyclone

Northland power cuts possible after slip caused by cyclone

47 mins ago

Drone footage shows swathes of forestry obliterated by cyclone

0:55

Drone footage shows swathes of forestry obliterated by cyclone

59 mins ago

Lorde says she felt her 'brain degrading' using TikTok

Lorde says she felt her 'brain degrading' using TikTok
1
2
3
4
5
6