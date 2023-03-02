Family of eight had to swim to survive when Cyclone Gabrielle hit

"He started drowning so I helped him up," Oscar said, "I had to keep calm not to scare him at the time."
Eldest child Fa'alua, 18, and youngest child Tavalea, 3, were swamped by mud and water as well, but fortunately made it out in one piece.
Father Uelese thought he was going to lose two of his children, but sheer willpower helped him rescue them from the violent currents.
"I don't know how I got that strength, I think it was survival mode that came on and I was able to get my two sons to safety," Uelese said, tears forming in his eyes, "'Cause everything happened so fast."
Uelese and Hinemoa are shaken by how close their children came to tragedy, but believe greater forces have kept their family alive.
"Why he [God] saved us... there's something our heavenly father wants us to do," Hinemoa said, tears streaming down her face.
With their home left uninhabitable, they arrived at Waipatu Marae with no possessions and nowhere to go.
The Pereses are grateful to still have each other and have yet to lose their sense of humour, but all they're missing is a place to call home.
