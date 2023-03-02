Gisborne Boys' High students dig deep into cyclone clean-up

A Gisborne high school has re-energised a 35-year-old tradition of helping the community in the wake of natural disasters.
A team of 100 senior students from Gisborne Boys' High School picked up spades and stepped into properties inundated with mud and floodwaters.
The big clean-up echoes of the recovery efforts following Cyclone Bola in 1988, GBHS answering the call for help back then.
One student, Carter Orford, is using his dad's spade - the very one he used to clean up the cyclone-stricken community 35 years ago.
Principal and former GBHS student Tom Cairns was part of the post-Cyclone Bola recovery efforts as well.
