Environment
1News

Drone footage shows swathes of forestry obliterated by cyclone

46 mins ago

Great swathes of forestry in the central North Island have been obliterated by Cyclone Gabrielle, with drone footage showing the scale of destruction.

The Lake Taupō Forest Trust is counting the cost, with around 4000ha of radiata at Rangipo wrecked in the powerful winds.

It looks after around 80,000ha across the region, with up to 60% of the wood used domestically by the building industry.

"It’s incredibly hard to comprehend – these trees are wiped out," said 1News' Sam Kelway, who visited the area this week to see the scale of the damage.

The trust can't put a figure on the overall destruction and cost at this stage as it's still assessing the damage.

Most of the damage occurred in the southern half of the forest and mainly in older stands.

"This will have significant implications on the Trust’s business for some years to come," it said in a statement.

Matua Shane owns the only freehold section in the Tongariro National Park and lives very close to the forest.

He couldn't actually hear the trees falling because the wind was so loud.

"I’ve lived at the forest for 20 years I’ve never seen it like this," he said.

"I don’t know why but my first thoughts were of Hiroshima and what those people woke up and their city was gone and we woke up and our forest - this has been here for 33 years it’s been growing and in three hours it’s destroyed."

He suffered some damage to his roof, but says some young trappers came to help, clearing trees from his driveway and stacking wood for his fire in the shed.

New ZealandNatural DisastersWeather NewsEmploymentEnvironmentBusiness

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Naked and Famous singer joins rising music stars at songwriting camp

2:15

Naked and Famous singer joins rising music stars at songwriting camp

9 mins ago

Review: Creed III steps out from under Rocky's shadow

3:27

Review: Creed III steps out from under Rocky's shadow

26 mins ago

Pilot inexperience 'key factor' in fatal heli crash near Kaikōura

Pilot inexperience 'key factor' in fatal heli crash near Kaikōura

35 mins ago

Northland power cuts possible after slip caused by cyclone

Northland power cuts possible after slip caused by cyclone

46 mins ago

Drone footage shows swathes of forestry obliterated by cyclone

0:55

Drone footage shows swathes of forestry obliterated by cyclone

57 mins ago

Lorde says she felt her 'brain degrading' using TikTok

Lorde says she felt her 'brain degrading' using TikTok
1
2
3
4
5
6