Justin Bieber's NZ show cancelled

Justin Bieber's New Zealand show as part of the Justice Tour has officially been cancelled.

The Canadian star was due to play here in December 2022, but the tour was postponed. A 2023 date had been mooted, but had not been confirmed.

Now, Frontier Touring say he won't be coming at all.

"Frontier Touring regret to advise that Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour of Australia and New Zealand has been cancelled," they said in a statement.

"All tickets purchased through the official ticketing outlets will receive a refund directly from the shows ticketing agency."

He has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which saw part of his face paralysed for a time and him put his touring commitments on pause.