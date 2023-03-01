Harry and Meghan reportedly evicted from royal UK home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been evicted from the royal family's Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

According to The Sun, King Charles has offered the residence to Prince Andrew after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare.

The move would leave Harry and Meghan, who now live in the US, without a UK home.

The couple are reportedly moving the last of their belongings out of Frogmore Cottage to ship to their home in Montecito, California.

"This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK," an insider told The Sun.

"Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week.

"But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction."

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during their wedding in 2018. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The royal couple were gifted the five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage by the Queen as a wedding present in 2018.

It comes as Prince Harry is also planning to add an extra chapter to Spare.

The new chapter will reportedly detail his and his wife's reaction to the "backlash" they have received following the release of the tome as well as their Netflix documentary.