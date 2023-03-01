World
Watch: Kate beats William in intense spin cycle race

12:41pm

The Princess of Wales has beaten her husband, the Prince of Wales, in a spin cycle race while wearing high heels during a visit to a fitness centre in South Wales.

The Wales’ visited the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot on Tuesday (local time), where they gatecrashed a spin cycle class.

The events tour guide invited the couple to partake in some friendly competition against each other, making them ride the bikes flat out for 45 seconds.

William, wearing a suit, and Kate, wearing a cream top, a checkered skirt and high heels, cycled for the full duration.

Given her choice of footwear, the Princess was not expected to come out on top.

However, the outcome was the opposite, with Kate winning the race.

Given a little gold trophy, Kate celebrated with her husband and the other spin class attendees, all laughing and clapping.

