Prince Harry reportedly planning to add extra chapter to Spare

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to add an extra chapter to Spare.

The 38-year-old royal - who tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in 2018 - stepped down from official duties in 2020 and released his bombshell memoir in January but is now said to be adding another chapter to the paperback release, which will detail his and his wife's reaction to the "backlash" they have received following the release of the tome as well as their Netflix documentary.

A source told PageSix: "Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback version… out later this year or early next when the hardcover sales have ended. Readers are eager to know [Harry and Meghan's] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc and the publication of Spare."

The news comes shortly after the Duke of Sussex - who now lives in LA with the former Suits actress and their children Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lili - alleged that there were some things he had to leave out of the biography because he would "never be forgiven" by his father King Charles or his elder brother Prince William.

He said: "It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out. There are some things that have happened, especially between my brother and me, and to some extent between my father and me, that I just don’t want the world to know… Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me."