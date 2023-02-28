Maramataka-based period tracking app launched

A new app has been created to enable women to track their īkura (menstrual cycle) in line with the maramataka (Māori lunar calendar).

By Te Karere's Maika Akroyd

The app "ehoa" prototype was launched at Te Matatini by AWWA underwear's Michelle Wilson and app co-founder Samantha Veitch.

Wilson said in an interview that the time of Whiro would usually be a, "really dramatic time for me, I found that that was a super low period for me, so I began taking time out, not working during Whiro, not having any wānanga (meetings), and that went from being a really kind of dark, low energy phase, to a phase of revelation to me".

The pair hope that tracking one's cycle in line with the maramataka will enable women to better understand their bodies, plan ahead for days they expect to have low or high energy, and to assist women in connecting to who they are.

Co-founder Samantha Veitch said that the main benefit she has found is bringing understanding to the inner workings of wahine.

"Te tino painga ki au, kia mohio mātau i ngā haerenga o roto."

The app will also provide benefits to tāne in allowing men to track their energy levels in line with the maramataka, they said.

The app goes live at the time of Matariki.