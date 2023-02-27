Thunderstorms in North Island could bring hail, heavy rain today

Heavy rain is expected to strike the North Island's east coast today, with up to 100mm of rain predicted to fall in the Gisborne region north of Tolaga Bay.

MetService have upgraded a heavy rain watch to an Orange heavy rain warning this morning, with 70-100mm of rain forecast to fall in the already-saturated area between 7am today and 4am tomorrow.

Downpours could see 25-40mm of rain fall in just one hour.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," MetService said.

Elsewhere, the Bay of Plenty east of Kawerau is under a heavy rain watch between 7am and 4pm today.

MetService said this could include periods of heavy rain with possible thunderstorms and localised downpours.

"Rainfall amounts may approach or possibly exceed warning criteria in localised areas."

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for much of the North Island this afternoon.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms striking Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Hawke's Bay, Taihape, Whanganui and the Manawatu between 1pm and 9pm today.

"These thunderstorms will bring localised heavy rain and hail. In addition, these thunderstorms are expected to be slow-moving, and consequently there is a moderate risk that these storms could become severe, generating localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm per hour, or possibly more," MetService said.