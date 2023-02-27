Potential tropical cyclone 'likely to stay away' - MetService

A tropical low near Fiji could develop into a cyclone in the coming days, but it "looks likely to stay away" from New Zealand, according to an expert.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told Breakfast it's been "a busy time in the South Pacific".

"This is the peak of tropical cyclone season, so to have something form at this time of year is not too unusual," he said.

And while the low looks "likely" to develop into a cyclone "in the next day or two", current models show the centre of the system keeping well away from New Zealand, Ferris said.

"[However] we can't be too confident on that" until the cyclone forms, he added.

"After it has formed, we will reassess the models, of course, and that will give us a better idea of where that future track may be.

"Cyclone Gabrielle was a real exception to the rule in that case," he said.

The latest ensemble modelling from the ECMWF has most scenarios, or members, moving the tropical system well north & east of New Zealand.



Let's hope it stays that way. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/7V0uzFvHF3 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 26, 2023

"Even before it had turned into a tropical cyclone... the forecast was very consistent about where that system was going to travel.

"But in terms of this system, looks likely to stay away, we will continue to monitor and update people as necessary."

Second tropical low over Coral Sea

MetService said yesterday there are "potentially two tropical cyclones developing this week".

As well as the low near Fiji, a second tropical low was analysed over the Coral Sea, but it remained "poorly organised" with a "very low" chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next three days, MetService said.

In its longer-term outlook, the forecaster said there would be a "moderate" chance for it to develop into a tropical cyclone next week.