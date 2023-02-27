Gloriavale head says criticism, scrutiny of commune 'deserved'

The head of Gloriavale believes the criticism and scrutiny thrown at the West Coast commune is "deserved".

Overseeing shepherd Howard Temple told the Employment Court that his intention has always been to ensure the safety and well-being of those who live at Gloriavale, while following the law and "adhering to our Christian beliefs".

He said he was concerned and saddened that current and former members have experienced harm, and "that is not what we want for our families".

The West Coast commune has been at the centre of accusations of sexual and physical abuse for decades, with police and Oranga Tamariki carrying out multiple investigations and laying a number of charges.

In May 2022, the leadership issued an apology for "failing to prevent and protect victims of labour exploitation and sexual abuse".

ADVERTISEMENT

Temple said they accept change "must happen and has been made" to ensure the "highest level of safety and legal compliance moving forward".

"I wish to recognise that much of the criticism and scrutiny we have received in recent times as a community is deserved," Temple said.

"It is our intention to comply with the laws of New Zealand. While we may live apart from our mainstream society we are citizens of New Zealand and respect the laws of the country."

The court is considering whether six former residents, who are all women, were employees or volunteers when they lived there.

Temple said the plaintiffs are confusing the concepts of submission and subjugation.

"Submission is a voluntary act. Subjugation is forced and is not the concept described in the commitment," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The plaintiffs also say the submission gives the shepherds, and me in particular, absolute power over community members and their offerings. This is also incorrect and entirely at odds with the concept of volunteered submission.

"I do not have, nor do I exercise, absolute power and control over community members. I have never claimed to have such power nor do I want such power."

The hearing is continuing.