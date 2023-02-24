Gloriavale gives limited tour to judge, lawyers and media

Strict conditions were imposed when an Employment Court judge, lawyers and the media had a two-hour tour of Gloriavale today.

The court was trying to get a better understanding of the evidence being presented in the case of six former residents and whether they were employees or volunteers.

Only cellphone cameras could be used in the commune, which captured two womens' living quarters, the kitchen, laundry, school and more.

While cameras could not capture what happens within Gloriavale's walls, media and legal figures were allowed to eavesdrop on conversations about everyday matters.

The past week has seen members visit court in Greymouth and deny claims of slave-like working conditions.

Next week, the overseeing shepherd of Gloriavale will take the stand to defend the commune's way of life.