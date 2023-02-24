New Zealand
1News

Gloriavale gives limited tour to judge, lawyers and media

8:00pm

Strict conditions were imposed when an Employment Court judge, lawyers and the media had a two-hour tour of Gloriavale today.

The court was trying to get a better understanding of the evidence being presented in the case of six former residents and whether they were employees or volunteers.

Only cellphone cameras could be used in the commune, which captured two womens' living quarters, the kitchen, laundry, school and more.

While cameras could not capture what happens within Gloriavale's walls, media and legal figures were allowed to eavesdrop on conversations about everyday matters.

The past week has seen members visit court in Greymouth and deny claims of slave-like working conditions.

Next week, the overseeing shepherd of Gloriavale will take the stand to defend the commune's way of life.

New ZealandEmploymentReligionWest Coast

SHARE

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Record sea cocaine haul is even bigger than thought - police

2:01

Record sea cocaine haul is even bigger than thought - police

34 mins ago

Live: Video shows rising floodwaters in West Auckland

3:26

Live: Video shows rising floodwaters in West Auckland

40 mins ago

Te Matatini: Festival schedule and how to watch it with TVNZ

Te Matatini: Festival schedule and how to watch it with TVNZ

51 mins ago

Te Matatini: Top 12 finalists announced

Te Matatini: Top 12 finalists announced

8:00pm

Gloriavale gives limited tour to judge, lawyers and media

1:40

Gloriavale gives limited tour to judge, lawyers and media

7:56pm

NZ hits Russia with new sanctions as Ukraine war marks 1 year

4:09

NZ hits Russia with new sanctions as Ukraine war marks 1 year
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Sky TV plans Kiwi job cuts as it outsources to India, Philippines

Court hears claim Māori women have less say than Gloriavale women

Pike River boring resumes, in search for more information

Gloriavale could be 'destroyed' by employment laws - senior woman