Family of missing Marokopa kids desperate for news amid bad weather

After Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc on many North Island regions, the family of three children missing since December 2021 are putting out another call for information on their whereabouts.

The children’s father, Tom Phillips, first went missing with Jayda 9, Maverick, 8 and Ember, 7 on the weekend of September 11 and 12 2021 and returned with them on September 30 to his parents’ family home in Marokopa. However he disappeared again on December 9.

Numerous sightings have proved false and it’s led the desperate family to plead with the public to come forward about any sightings of the children.

“In light of recent weather events we’d like to remind everyone that the kids are still missing and could potentially be anywhere,” said the children’s half-sister, Storm.

“If anyone thinks they see them, a picture would greatly be appreciated. Proof of life would mean the world.

“For more than a year, thoughts of their well-being have plagued our mind.”

Storm told 1News that after Tom Phillips' disappearance in December 2021, care of the children was then shared between the paternal parents and the children’s mother.

“There were court orders in place to prevent Tom from interfering with mum’s contact with the kids,” she said.

“I don’t really understand how some people still think it’s ok what’s Tom’s done. We definitely think somebody is helping him.”

She said after the September 2021 disappearance, the children were underweight and finds it difficult to understand that they have been living outdoors for more than a year.

“One thing Ember did say after they first disappeared is that they had to come back because all their stuff was getting mouldy."

Storm also remarked the children were "so skinny".

“Maverick, he’s not a really big eater, but when he came back, he ate four pieces of cheese on toast and he just wanted more,” she said.

"People all thought they [the children] were ok but no one took any photos or saw how skinny they were."

Police still searching

In August, police widened the search area from Marokopa, saying the four could be anywhere in New Zealand.

Police say they have appealed for information on the family across the country, particularly if they see a father and three school-aged children who are new in the community or travelling between cities on buses, trains and ferries.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said people should also come forward if they notice food, fuel or camping equipment missing, or three school-aged children who don't appear to be attending schools in the area.

Police said the children may look different to photos being circulated, and could be using different names.

Anyone with information can reach out to the New Zealand Police quoting case number 211218/5611 or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) on 0800 555 111.