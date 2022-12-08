Family of missing Marokopa kids offer $10k reward for information

The family of missing Marokopa children, Jayda 9, Maverick, 8 and Ember Phillips, 6 who, along with their father have been missing since December 9 last year have raised $10,000 as a reward for information leading to the children's safe return.

Tom Phillips is on the run with his three children. (Source: 1News)

Tom Phillips first went missing with his children on the weekend of the 11th and 12th of September 2021 and returned with them on September 30 to his parents’ family home in Marokopa, but disappeared again on December 9.

Phillips missed an appearance in Te Kuiti District Court on January 12 on a charge of wasting police time and resources.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maternal family launched a Givealittle page in September to help raise the reward but after paying Givealittle's administration fees, capped it at $4598. But the family say they have managed to gather the remainder of the total goal and are now appealing to the public to help bring the children home, offering the reward on a public Facebook page.

Police told 1News in September they had ruled out offering a reward saying “the offer of a reward has been considered however at this time police is not looking to post one".

Half-sister of the children, Jubilee Dawson told 1News in October, “the kids have already missed out on a year of education, social development and seeing our family”.

She said police have remained in close contact with the children’s mother and believe police are doing the “best they can with the information they have”, but said it’s now time to ask the hard questions.

“The first time Thomas took the children we were less outspoken but since so much time has passed since he took the children again in December we need to start asking questions like are they even still alive?” Dawson said at the time.

“Even knowing that somebody has sighted them would bring some peace of mind. If we had had confirmation they were alive I wouldn’t need to be pushing so hard.

“The ideal outcome is that he ends this nonsense and bring them home and will be held accountable for his actions. My siblings are innocent of all this and I want them to be advocated for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That same month police acknowledged the pain the family are facing as the search for them entered its 10th month.

In August, police widened the search area from Marokopa, saying the four could be anywhere in New Zealand.

Police said they have appealed for information on the family across the country, particularly if they see a father and three school-aged children who are new in the community or travelling between cities on buses, trains and ferries.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said people should also come forward if they notice food, fuel or camping equipment missing, or three school-aged children who don't appear to be attending schools in the area.

Police said the children may look different to photos being circulated, and could be using different names.

The family say anyone with information can reach out via their page, New Zealand Police quoting case number 211218/5611 or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) on 0800 555 111.