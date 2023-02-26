'I'm not an apologist for the forestry sector' - Nash on slash

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash says the industry's social license on the East Coast is "very tenuous" after Cyclone Gabrielle saw wood slash sweeping down rivers.

Speaking to Q+A, the Napier MP said forestry would continue to have "a really important part to play" in the regions.

On Thursday, the Government launched a two-month inquiry into "forestry slash and land use". The panel's recommendations are expected at the end of April.

"Look, as the Minister for Forestry and as someone who's worked in the forest industry, I do believe that forestry has a really important part to play," Nash said.

Nash drew a distinction on the Government's inquiry and said it wasn't only a review into forestry.

"We need to understand what's going on. Keeping in mind, this isn't a review into forestry - even though forestry will play a significant part," he said.

"It's a view into land use on these highly erodible soils."

On multiple instances, Nash referred to the declining social licence of the industry as a result of the cyclone.

"They know that the social licence on the East Coast is very tenuous at this point in time," he said.

"But keep in mind, about one in four families up and down the East Coast rely on the forestry and wood processing industry.

"It's not about saying we're just gonna lock this up and leave it. It's about saying, how do we do this in a way that is sustainable."

Meanwhile, he didn't "want to go down into whether" forestry companies had "an obligation to compensate people".

"I don't want to go down into whether they have an obligation to compensate people, but they do have an obligation to act as good citizens - of that, there is no doubt.

"The forest industry needs to build back that social licence by working with the local councils working with key stakeholders, iwi, and community landowners," he said.

"The perception is that they're not, at this point in time, and we're keen to work with it."

Nash added: "I'm not an apologist for the forest sector."

Slash is wood debris left behind after harvest and is dangerous as it can clog waterways, potentially taking out infrastructure.

Gisborne and Wairoa have been particularly affected by slash, with rivers blocked and bridges destroyed.

Nash said the "very short, sharp review" would help the Government consider how to implement recommendations that "in a way starts the process of building back that social license".

He said it could "well be that some of the recommendations" from the inquiry could apply to the forest industry across the country.

Family harm 'difficult to prevent'

Speaking as Police Minister, Nash told Q+A that it was also "very difficult to prevent family harm" in the aftermath of Gabrielle.

On Monday, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there had been around a 60% increase in the number of reported family harm incidents in cyclone-ravaged regions.

"It's very difficult to prevent family harm," the Police Minister told Q+A.

"We have a situation of heightened stress here. People find themselves in a situation that many have never found themselves in before.

"I don't know how you prevent it - except to provide the level of support through MSD, they've been fantastic through Civil Defence, and they've been really good through Police services.

"We have rushed the services into the region that will allow people to access the sort of resources they need to at least get by for the next week."

Nash reiterated that an additional 145 police officers had been sent to Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay to help support the cyclone recovery.

"What we're trying to do as a government is reduce the stress on families in these really, really stressful times."

