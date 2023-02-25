Tornado hits Waihi, more than 2000 homes without power

Photos are emerging this morning of a reported tornado over Waihi Beach.

Fire and Emergency told 1News they received calls about the tornado around 8am.

They said multiple homes have been damaged and multiple powerlines are down.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

There are also 2487 properties without power on Waihi Beach, outages started just before 8am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waihi tornado. (Source: Supplied)

Fire and Emergency said crews from the Mayor View volunteer fire brigade and Waihi brigade are at the scene.

Locals have posted to social media saying the tornado passed along the beach this morning.

Others have said trees and powerlines have been taken out as a result.

Power outage map from Powerco. (Source:Powerco).

One person commented on a Facebook post: "Roofs off, windows broken, caravan rolled, trees down."