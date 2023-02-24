Flash flood warning for Auckland, heavy rain for cyclone-hit regions

MetService is urging those in Gisborne, Auckland, Coromandel, Wairarapa, and Hawke’s Bay to be cautious this weekend with more bad weather on the way.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Meteorologist Lisa Murray said residents in those areas should listen closely to authorities like Civil Defence.

She said there was some heavy rainfall overnight, with 40mm of rainfall in Gisborne from 6pm yesterday to 6am today.

Murray said half of that rain fell after midnight, and heavy rain in a short period of time has "big impacts".

"We do have a watch out in the Wairarapa because there are some isolated communities there from the weather, there's a warning out for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, so for people in those areas, the message is prepare as best you can.

"If you're in a vulnerable space, if you're downstream with a lot of debris, do use your instincts, if you need to get out of there it's wise to do so."

Heavy rain is expected in some already battered regions. (Source: MetService).

She also said in the areas where there is heavy rainfall that have already been hit hard by the cyclone and flooding, new land slips can be expected.

"We can expect the landslips that are already there to go again and they could push out into further spaces, so really they're saying to anyone near landslips to take care.

"Other than that the best advice we can give is to be somewhere safe, that you feel safe if at all possible and you know there's great community spirit so just keep your friends and family safe."

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is an orange heavy rain warning in place for Gisborne.

MetService said 80 to 130mm of rain is expected but it should ease at around 2am on Saturday.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

There are severe thunderstorm watches in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, and the Coromandel until 10pm tonight.

MetService said heavy rain is expected and there is a moderate risk of "localised severe thunderstorms" producing downpours of 25 to 40mm/h.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips."

There is also an orange heavy rain warning in place for Hawke's Bay, with 150 to 200mm of rain expected.

"Also away from the ranges north of Hastings (this includes the Esk Valley area and the Wairoa District), and 70 to 100mm elsewhere.

"The heaviest falls are likely from 3pm Friday, with peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h possible."'

This warning is in place until 10am tomorrow.