Live: Images shows rising floodwaters in West Auckland

Join 1News for live updates as more torrential rain hits already sodden North Island regions. Refresh the page for latest updates.

What you need to know:

Coromandel, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are under heavy rain warnings.

Torrential rain in and around Auckland has caused flooding.

A slip has closed SH1 from Waipu to Brynderwyn

Mandatory evacuation orders in place for Esk Valley

Live updates:

7.05pm - More impressive rain totals coming in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Torrential downpours are occurring in the Auckland region.



🌧️ 49 mm fell in two hours at our Kumeū station



🌧️ This is 80% of the February monthly normal



🌧️ @AklCouncil rain gauges have recorded 70-80+ mm in ONE hour



Risk for flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/0Aumjo3OVI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 24, 2023

6.50pm - New severe thunderstorm warnings keep on coming.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auckland Radar Area https://t.co/0zHvns8C9Y pic.twitter.com/MLi3iKH6hM — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) February 24, 2023

6.45pm - Fire and Emergency NZ managed to save people who were trapped in their cars in Dairy Flat, Auckland floodwaters.

"After a crew made it to the scene, they were able to source a boat to carry out rescues. All persons are now accounted for and all cars have been checked."

6.35pm - Images from West Auckland shows the area again struggling with rising floodwaters.

Flooding in Swanson. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Flooding in Swanson. (Source: Supplied)

The image is from Swanson which neighbours Henderson. Henderson was particularly hard-hit in the late January floods.

6.30pm - Latest Auckland transport update:

UPDATED 18:07 - Routes 14T, 14W, 131, 132, 134, 141, 142, 143, 146 are further impacted by floods reported at Alderman Drive. Buses from Swanson area will travel via Gt Nth Rd, Railside Ave. Route 120 is delayed for up to 50 minutes. Expect further delays and cancellations. https://t.co/XHpZwrBzVK pic.twitter.com/xnIejKcsnR — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 24, 2023

6.20pm -

6.15pm - Footage of flooded roads from Auckland's north west.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.10pm - More on the events at Auckland Airport today where a plane was struck by lightning and the domestic terminal evacuated.

Plane struck by lightning amid wild weather at Auckland Airport

5.50pm -

Updates to the Thunderstorm Warning area https://t.co/pnnZYHcAST — MetService (@MetService) February 24, 2023

5.45pm - Auckland's Te Matatini kapa haka festival has been put on pause due to the weather.

5.40pm - Fire and Emergency NZ says it was alerted to a report of multiple cars trapped in floodwater in Dairy Flat, Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our first crew made it to the scene a short time ago."

5.30pm - An emergency alert has been sent out to residents of Rodney, Helensville, Upper Harbour, Te Atatu, Henderson Valley Bethells Beach, Piha, Karekare and Muriwai.

The alert warns of landslides and flash flooding brought on by "high intensity localised downpours".

It also warns people need to be ready to evacuate if necessary.

As a precaution, residents should:

• Avoid any unnecessary travel and shelter in place.

• Gather essential items to take with you if you are required to evacuate. Prepare to bring your pets.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Act immediately if you see rising water; floods and landslips can happen quickly.

• If you see rising water or sense moving earth, do not wait for official warnings. Head for safer ground and stay away from floodwater and landslips.

• If your life is in danger, call 111 immediately.

• We are urging people to keep an eye on the rain radar at www.metservice.com

5.25pm -

5pm radar showing the heavy showers and thunderstorms over Auckland and Northland.



The heaviest showers showing in reds and purples. https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/9EkeV4b595 — MetService (@MetService) February 24, 2023

5.14pm - 1News has received a report that Auckland Airport's domestic terminal was briefly evacuated this evening, with an image showing staff and travellers gathered in a car park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The terminal was reportedly evacuated due to a fire alarm, but everyone has now been let back in according to a traveller on the scene.

Air NZ staff and travellers in car park at Auckland Airport. (Source: 1News)

5.10pm - More transport issues as the weather worsens.

Due to the weather conditions, the following West Harbour Ferry services have been cancelled:

16:50 West Harbour to Auckland

17:25 Auckland to West Harbour

The next sailings scheduled at 17:20 from West Harbour to Akl, 17:55 from Akl to West Harbour (weather permitting). pic.twitter.com/qkusCKSmfH — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 24, 2023

Police update on Mangawhai:

Police are advising motorists the intersection of State Highway 1 and Mangawhai Road is closed due to the weather conditions.

Motorists are able to continue north on State Highway 1 but cannot access Mangawhai Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

As previously advised, a number of roads have been affected by slips and flooding in Mangawhai, Mahurangi East, South Head, and Topuni

5pm -

Updates to the Thunderstorm Warning area https://t.co/pnnZYHcAST — MetService (@MetService) February 24, 2023

4.50pm - People on community Facebook pages have been reporting flooding in the Coatesville, Riverhead area north west of Auckland.

4.45pm -

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northland Radar Area https://t.co/KWmk9Cmvq7 pic.twitter.com/dfqg1NkBPK — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) February 24, 2023

4.45pm - MetService reports 57mm of rain fell at Zanders, west of Orewa, Auckland, between 2 and 4pm today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland Council also has 60mm worth of rain falling in Paremoremo in just the last hour.

4.40pm - A deputy principal is helping escort students to safety on a bus in Kaiwaka as they attempt to navigate the bad weather.

"The bus will take the students to Kaiwaka Primary School," a post on Otamatea High School's Facebook page reads.

"Mr Cooling, our Deputy Principal, is on the bus with the students and will supervise the arrangements for students to get home. If students are unable to walk home they will will need to be collected from the Kaiwaka Primary School."

4.35pm - Auckland Emergency Management has put out a flash flooding advisory:

Auckland Emergency Management is urging Aucklanders to be vigilant and to have a plan in place as heavy downpours start to cross the region.

“An update from MetService confirms that the weather is sadly behaving as expected and there is currently a severe thunderstorm warning in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A line of thunderstorms is bringing intense downpours and we are starting to see some surface flooding.

“Please continue to keep an eye out on MetService’s rain radar and if you feel unsafe, make a plan to leave. Do not wait for official instruction.

“If your home is in an area prone to floods or landslips, or you feel at all unsafe, consider staying with friends or whanau or alternatively, you can go to one of our Civil Defence Centres. You can find out where these are on the Auckland Emergency Management website – aem.org.nz.

“If your life or property is in immediate danger, call 111.

“To report flooding, call the council on 0800 22 22 00.”

4.20pm - A live Auckland weather cam shows how eerily dark it has become over the City of Sails.

ADVERTISEMENT

4.15pm - 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett said it's going to be "very wet night" for Auckland and many others in the North Island.

He explained the storms are lining up "like a train" and "back building" with one system replacing another.

4.05pm - MetService's latest rain radar image shows large swathes of rain making its way across the North Island as the Friday rush hour approaches.

The latest rain radar from MetService. (Source: MetService)

4pm - The latest roading update from Auckland police:

Police are advising motorists to be cautious and consider their travel plans following reports of multiple slips and flooding in Waitematā North this afternoon.

Due to heavy rain, a number of roads have been affected by slips and flooding in Mangawhai, Mahurangi East, South Head, and Topuni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are urging motorists to avoid non-essential travel if possible, and if you do have to travel, please slow down and be aware of potentially impacted roads.

We also ask commuters across Tāmaki Makaurau to be aware of sudden weather changes, which may affect roading networks, and people should keep up to date with the latest weather forecast for their area.

3:50pm - Severe thunderstorms potentially on the way in Auckland.

⚠A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Rodney and Albany moving southwards with torrential downpours likely



Possible impacts include surface flooding and hazardous driving conditions



Full details and areas https://t.co/GeH6tLulff pic.twitter.com/hyc63RPRgW — MetService (@MetService) February 24, 2023

3.30pm - An image showing a flooded road in Mangawhai north of Auckland, where fire crews have been called out to help with flooding.

Road flooded at Mangawhai. (Source: Supplied)

3:15pm -

ADVERTISEMENT

SH1 WAIPU TO BRYNDERWYN DETOUR CLOSED - 2:40PM

Due to slips and flooding, #SH1 Waipu to Brynderwyn detour via Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd is CLOSED.



- Light vehicles: use SH12 and Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd to Whangarei.

- Heavy vehicles (excluding HPMV) use SH12 / SH14 via Dargaville. ^CO pic.twitter.com/xDyLuZWgAk — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 24, 2023

3pm - Watch MetService's latest severe weather update.

Background

MetService has placed numerous warnings for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms across the North Island, with most in place until Saturday morning.

Orange-level heavy rain warnings are in place for Coromandel, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay until Saturday morning, with each region expecting to receive at least 60mm of rain over today and tomorrow.

For Hawke's Bay, which is currently in recovery mode after Cyclone Gabrielle, the heaviest rain will be during Saturday morning with 100-150mm of rain expected tonight and overnight, as well as possible thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow-level heavy rain and thunderstorm watches have also been put in place for regions including Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Bay of Plenty.

Heavy rain is also being watched in Waikato, Taihape, Wairarapa and Eastern Marlborough.