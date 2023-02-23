Hunt underway for man over alleged kidnapping in Auckland

Police have a warrant to arrest a 35-year-old man over an alleged kidnapping on Auckland's North Shore earlier this month.

Mitchell Turner was allegedly involved in the incident on Bentley Ave, Glenfield, on February 2.

Waitematā East Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said a warrant has been obtained for Turner's arrest. He is being sought in relation to kidnapping and wounding with intent following the incident.

Police believe he is still in Auckland.

"Turner should not be approached, and if you sight him, please call police on 111," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two other people — a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man — have already been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

They have appeared in the North Shore District Court.

Poland warned that anyone who helps Turner evade police could face prosecution themselves.

He urged anyone with information about Turner's location to contact police immediately.