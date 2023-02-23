Multiple road closures in Hawke's Bay hamper some bridge repairs

Connecting communities is the aim for the Hastings District Council (HDC) over the coming months but some roads are so badly damaged they need to be repaired before bridges can be fixed.

There are a dozen destroyed bridges in the Hawke’s Bay region, and a further six have been deemed impassable. But the number of road closures is well into double digits.

“We are planning to repair all bridges but the time it will take depends on the repairs required. In some instances the road to the bridge may have also been severely damaged and that needs to be repaired in order to provide access to equipment, cranes etc,” a council spokesperson told 1News.

The council said it couldn't provide the total number of road closures as "some roads are fully open, some only one lane in parts, so it's hard to give a number".

Temporary bridges are now being considered in some instances, such as a Bailey Bridge, which can be constructed in days.

A Bailey Bridge was the answer to a bridge that was washed away on Auckland's Mill Flat Road in Riverhead after the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods.

The 80-tonne bridge, which is made up of 2,278 pieces, was transported to Auckland from Hawke's Bay, with 35 people from three organisations helping to build it within six days.

Napier and Hastings were cut off after rising rivers burst their banks when Cyclone Gabrielle hit the region on February 13 and 14.

Brookfield Bridge over the Tūtaekurī River collapsed as floodwaters rose during the storm.

Footage showed the surging river pushing a section of the one-way bridge near Pakowhai, into the water.

While the cities are now connected, the council is urging commuters to avoid all travel on rural roads and to avoid travel on urban roads during peak hours.

"Congestion is a real challenge for emergency services, so we need to avoid it."

Engineers for HDC are in the midst of ascertaining how bad the damage is to almost 300 bridges in the area.

“Our engineers have been busy assessing our district's 268 bridges to check their structural integrity and see what repairs are required.

“In areas without road access we are dropping engineers by helicopter to assess them. We have inspected 147 bridges so far,” a HDC spokesperson said.

“HDC is using the three main consultants in Hawke’s Bay with their local offices, drawing on engineering expertise and experience to make up inspection teams as required. They are also drawing on staff from their other offices around the country.”

More heavy rain ahead

It comes as MetService has now issued a heavy rain warning for Hawke’s Bay from 10am today to 10am Saturday.

"The rain will not help and may cause further damage," the HDC spokesperson said.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council says it's closely monitoring the situation, alongside Civil Defence and MetService.

Regional Council group manager asset management Chris Dolley says this will be really unsettling news for the already vulnerable community.

“Council has a dedicated team monitoring the weather, talking with weather experts, looking at modelling and assessing river levels and risks to low lying, vulnerable areas.”

“The team are working at pace to repair breached stop banks and while the current weather will slow us down, there has been good progress made to ‘bund’ gaps (provide a temporary barrier) and based on the current rainfall prediction, should protect us.”

River levels in some areas are likely to rise, but current data shows the water will stay within the main channels. "This status is highly changeable, we will update as more information comes to light."

“While we’re not expecting the rainfall to cause the same level of flooding as Cyclone Gabrielle, we do encourage residents to take steps to minimise the risks to their property and ensure they have an evacuation plan in place if required.”

More detailed information and specific advice for people will be coming later today and tomorrow morning.

The council advice is for now, "review your own circumstances, make a plan for your whānau, your livestock and property and remember you do not need to wait for an official warning to evacuate if you feel unsafe.

"Check out advice on what to have in your grab bags."

Stay up to date with the latest weather information from MetService, Civil Defence and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.