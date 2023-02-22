Woman left truamatised after Christchurch bus stop assault

A young woman living with disabilities has been left traumatised after a trio of strangers randomly assaulted her.

The woman, who 1News has agreed not to name, was travelling across Christchurch yesterday when a girl on a bus allegedly began to taunt her.

The woman decided to get off the bus and as she went to exit, the group of young people followed her, and once they were outside, one of them launched an attack.

The woman was punched and hit in the face until she was bleeding, leaving her physically scarred and emotionally distraught.

Her mother said the assault has completely knocked her confidence.

She told 1News: "I don't believe these people know what they've actually done and how much damage they've actually caused".

"I just want to put it out there that this is happening.

"This shouldn't be happening; it shouldn't be happening to my daughter; it shouldn't be happening to anybody."

A witness who saw the assault unfold tried to go after the alleged attackers, but they ran off.

The parents are concerned for the community's safety as there have been a number of assaults at bus stops reported in recent months.

In late October, two teenagers were assaulted while waiting at a bus stop in Christchurch, the NZ Herald reported.

Two women, also in Christchurch, were "traumatised" in December after they were attacked by a group of five youths, according to Stuff.

They want something done about it.

The girl's mother said: "These people who are doing this need to be held accountable."

"Something needs to be done; I'm angry, I'm really angry."

Following the incident, police took three people into custody — they have been referred to youth services.