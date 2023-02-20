Dad collects girl's teddy after 12h clearing slips, rides back 20km

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, Kiwis everywhere are getting stuck in and helping out where they can.

Cooking, cleaning, providing accommodation and clearing debris — there's been plenty of work to go around.

In Esk Valley, north of Napier, 1News' Thomas Mead came across one such person, who had just done 12 hours helping to clear slips on Waipunga Rd, and was riding his e-bike to temporary accommodation where his three-year-old daughter and three-week-old son were staying.

Sam Parsons, known around the place as Sheep Dog, spent much of the night with Tom Stanaway on a Ngaio Contracting digger, clearing 3-4km of slips.

ADVERTISEMENT

With vehicle access limited, bike was the quickest way around.

"Otherwise it's just beating the feet, and I'm a bit solid for that," Sheep Dog said. "A bit of e-bike action and get up there."

On his backpack was his daughter's teddy, like his newborn named Ted, which he'd collected from home, currently cut-off due to the slips.

"She'll be stoked when I get home."

As well as clearing slips, Sheep Dog had been helping gather stock on his father-in-law's farms, which had lost plenty of fencing, and making diesel deliveries to those who needed it.

"Just trying to help out where I can," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Mead talks to Sheep Dog, who had his daughter's teddy bear Ted strapped to his back.pack. (Source: 1News)

Asked whether he was feeling the effects of the past week, Sheep Dog said it wasn't an issue at the moment.

"Nah, pumping, we're all pumping mate."

And off he went on his bike — he said he was running late for a 9am meeting.