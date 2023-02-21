Tens of millions paid out in initial support to cyclone victims

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders have accessed Civil Defence payments in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and the recent Auckland floods. The number of people seeking assistance is soaring.

Figures provided to 1News show $28.4m has been paid out to 57,000 people so far.

Civil Defence payments can help cover the cost of temporary accommodation, food, lost income and clothing, and other items that may have been destroyed.

On Sunday alone, more than $3.2m was paid to 6729 people across the country.

The Ministry of Social Development, which runs the Civil Defence payments, has been receiving between 7000 and 9000 phone calls a day.

The ministry's group general manager of client service delivery George Van Ooyen said some people are only just now seeking support as their areas are reconnected.

"As people have telecommunications restored in their area who may not have had information out there, please give us a call, call the floodline or walk in to any one of our local civil defence emergency sites.

"If you're in the Tairāwhiti please go online if you're able to and seek support there," he told 1News.

The Ministry of Social Development has between 600 and 700 staff fielding the incoming calls, many of whom have temporarily left their normal roles within the ministry to help man the phones and help out.

People can call 0800 400 100 for Civil Defence payment support.