All Black Weber says he regrets using anti-gay slurs in high school

All Black Brad Weber's long been a vocal advocate for the rainbow community, but he acknowledges he has also been part of the problem when it comes to inclusiveness in the game.

The halfback today told students at Waikato's Ōtorohanga College that he "definitely used homophobic slurs in the past, particularly at high school".

"It's something I'm definitely not proud of looking back on and I wish I could change it."

Weber was taking part in a panel about casual language and its impacts on those struggling with their sexuality in high school sport for charity The Waterboy.

The 32-year-old told 1News afterwards that "it's not easy" speaking out, "but for something you truly believe in you're willing to put yourself out there a little bit and make a difference".

ADVERTISEMENT

Weber is hoping his honesty will help reduce the use of derogatory terms about the rainbow community in high school, particularly in high school sport.

"I mostly do it because I realised how much of an impact I may've had on kids when I was at high school, around the use of my language and stuff.

"I often think if I had an All Black come in to try and change my language I would've, and it would've made a difference to a couple of guys I was at high school with, guys that played rugby that pulled out because of stuff like that because they were afraid of what their teammates would think.

"Maybe one of my old teammates could've been an active gay All Black had we not been using those kinds of slurs and pushed them out of rugby."

Weber was vocal in his support of former All Black Campbell Johnstone, who came out as gay on Seven Sharp last month.

He hopes it won't be long before we see an active gay All Black, and says while derogatory language is no longer as much of a problem in elite rugby, at club and lower levels it remains commonplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Weber's support of the rainbow community during the Israel Folau saga in 2018 that prompted him to realise the impact of his words when he was younger.

He saw a comment from an old teammate who had quit the sport during high school.

"Saying 'Brad was the type of person that I hid my sexuality from' and I was just, like, gutted," he said.

"Me and my mates definitely would've used that sort of language and had I been more of an ally back then, he might've felt more comfortable to be himself."

The Chiefs co-captain is now determined to help others learn from his mistakes.

The Waterboy director Thomas Nabbs told 1News Weber's "involvement, and our sporting personalities' involvement, is absolutely integral to this working".

"Research suggests without a person of profile and respect, conversations like this actually have a negative influence on what we're trying to achieve."