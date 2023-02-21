80 attendance officer roles created in Govt truancy crackdown

The Government has today announced the creation of 82 new attendance officer roles as part of a $74 million package to help lift falling school attendance rates.

It's also announced further support for the Attendance Service, which works with students who are chronically absent or not enrolled in school.

"We know how important it is for young people to be at school and learning, so the Government is putting every effort into making sure they are. We are going back to basics on attendance," Education Minister Tinetti said.

It's hoped the package "puts resources on the ground to support schools and students and make a difference to attendance rates this year", she said.

"It will also make sure we have better data that is less likely to be misconstrued, and helps us to focus our efforts in the right place."

Classroom (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The attendance officers will work with students who have low or falling attendance rates to ensure they are going to school every day unless they are unwell. They will also work alongside parents and schools to turn around attendance rates.

The officers will allow the Attendance Service to support a further 3000 youth.

Tinetti said while school attendance began declining in 2015, the Covid-19 pandemic "has exacerbated the issue".

"We need to be doing more to help schools and kura support students who are not attending or engaged in education," she said.

Today's announcement comes off the back of an $88 million package, announced last year, aimed at working through the challenges which have emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic. The package consists of a $40 million Regional Response Fund, paid out over four years, which provides front line support and services; direct investment for programmes which help young people engage in learning; and ongoing work through the Attendance Strategy and attendance campaigns launched last year.

Tinetti said the results from the Regional Response Fund is proof "that early intervention with students whose school attendance is falling can make a huge difference".

"So far, at least $6.3 million of the $10 million Regional Response Fund (RRF) has been paid out, been approved, or is awaiting approval. This covers at least 130 initiatives involving over 445 schools.

"We know that there are many reasons why a child might not show up to school, which is why we're also continuing our initiatives that are focused on removing barriers to education such as free period products, free healthy school lunches, school donations, preventing bullying and redesigning our curriculum.

"These measures will, over time, ensure that young people right across the country are attending, want to be at school and are on the right path to success in their education."