Student attendance ad campaign launched

The Government has launched an ad campaign across media platforms in a bid to improve the country's declining student attendance rate.

Three out of five students attend school regularly, which is defined as missing up to one day a fortnight.

Even that adds up to one month off school each year.

"There are quite a few mums and dads who don’t think missing a day at school is a big deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a big deal. Every day we aren’t there we’re missing out on learning and lots of other important kid stuff. Every school day is a big day," the radio ad from the launch says.

"We thought that working with a campaign like this will bring it back to the top of their mind again and that's what whānau and that's what communities have told us is that 'let’s see the positivity about schools,'" Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said.

The Government announced $88 million would be spend on student attendance services and local initiatives in May.

In June, the attendance and engagement strategy was released, including a target for schools to achieve 70% regular attendance in 2024 and 75% regular attendance in 2026.

Rangikura School student Xavier Ikin-Manulevu featured in the television advert and thought the ad would help improve attendance.

"I think it was very cool to be in it and to see myself on the screen and all my friends and seeing other schools.

"I think that seeing other kids having fun, doing sports and learning and like having fun outside during lunchtime… I think that will make them want to come to school," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But peer Persia Wesche-Fanueli said parents and caregivers need to play their part too.

"I think them making an ad is awesome but for the kids, if they see the ad, I reckon some of them will be up to it but it depends on what the child thinks and how much courage the parents or their guardians give to them for them to come to school."

In a Ministry of Education-commissioned survey of nearly 1250 people aged 18 and over, 49% said unsupportive and disinterested parents and caregivers was the main reason students weren’t engaged in learning and weren’t attending school.

Poverty and cost of living was the second highest response at 17%.

Mana College principal John Murdoch told 1News there are many causes.

"Too often we sort of focus on external factors like ‘Oh, they can’t get to school,’ or the weather or the parents that don’t take them there but actual fact, that’s not a really good way at looking at attendance.

"There are a whole combination of things that play out for people and particularly in these times and it’s really good to have honest conversations with the school, with whānau and with ākonga (students) around what these factors are,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

School staff and local iwi Ngāti Toa are working together in a repurposed classroom turned support hub two days a week.

'Mauri Ora' individual plan documents are being created for students to identify what they need to be successful at school.

"It’s a responsibility in our partnership to connect deeply with iwi which we are and we’re honoured in the resources they have and the insights they have to support us and so it’s very much learning for us about what are the answers to this.

"I don’t think truancy was invented before colonisation so it’s about getting to understand what the needs of people are and what better way to do that through iwi," Murdoch said.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said she hoped student attendance rates would improve following the launch of the ad campaign and website for term four.