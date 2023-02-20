Environment
1News

Hawke's Bay rāhui amid human remains fears

39 mins ago
Flooding in Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Flooding in Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: New Zealand Defence Force)

A 10-day rāhui has been placed on Hawke's Bay amid fears of human remains being washed out to sea following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mana Ahuriri Trust - the treaty settlement organisation for Ahuriri Hapū - announced the rāhui due to the cyclone and "the disturbance to our whenua".

"Tangata whenua are still recovering tūpāpaku (bodies) from the ‘still missing list’ from Tangaroa. We also believe kōiwi (skeletal remains) from flooded urupā have been carried through the floods to sea."

It means there is a 10 day ban on fishing and the gathering of kaimoana.

So far 11 deaths have been confirmed following the devastating cyclone, with a number of bodies found on beaches in Hawke's Bay.

New ZealandHawke's BayWeather NewsEnvironmentNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Many Auckland homes deemed too risky to enter after assessments

Many Auckland homes deemed too risky to enter after assessments

18 mins ago

Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

23 mins ago

Migrant workers brought to NZ illegally, paid below minimum wage

Migrant workers brought to NZ illegally, paid below minimum wage

39 mins ago

Hawke's Bay rāhui amid human remains fears

Hawke's Bay rāhui amid human remains fears

45 mins ago

Rihanna's father learned about her pregnancy during Super Bowl

Rihanna's father learned about her pregnancy during Super Bowl

9:40am

NZ to be guinea pigs in paid Facebook, Instagram verification trial

NZ to be guinea pigs in paid Facebook, Instagram verification trial
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Many Auckland homes deemed too risky to enter after assessments

Cost of cyclone clean-up likely to exacerbate inflation - economist

'Bulk of city' should have power return today - Napier mayor

Dairy farmers forced to dump milk after cyclone cuts road access