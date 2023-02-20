Hawke's Bay rāhui amid human remains fears

A 10-day rāhui has been placed on Hawke's Bay amid fears of human remains being washed out to sea following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mana Ahuriri Trust - the treaty settlement organisation for Ahuriri Hapū - announced the rāhui due to the cyclone and "the disturbance to our whenua".

"Tangata whenua are still recovering tūpāpaku (bodies) from the ‘still missing list’ from Tangaroa. We also believe kōiwi (skeletal remains) from flooded urupā have been carried through the floods to sea."

It means there is a 10 day ban on fishing and the gathering of kaimoana.

So far 11 deaths have been confirmed following the devastating cyclone, with a number of bodies found on beaches in Hawke's Bay.