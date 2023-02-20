Gloriavale could be 'destroyed' by employment laws - senior woman

Introducing employment laws to Gloriavale could "destroy" the West Coast commune, according to a senior woman.

Temperance Hopeful is giving evidence at the Employment Court, which is deciding whether six former members were employees or volunteers.

Virginia Courage, Pearl Valor, Serenity Pilgrim, Rose Standtrue, Anna Courage and Crystal Loyal claim they were made to work long hours in 'slave-like' conditions.

Hopeful said the case was an attack on the commune's faith, and "what is being called slave labour is simply a labour of love to those who love to serve Christ by serving one another".

Under cross-examination by Gloriavale leaver's lawyer, Brian Henry, Hopeful said their faith doesn't depend on whether they're paid a wage or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

While men are paid for their work, like farming, the money is transferred back to the community. Hopeful said the women's case was different because they are simply doing household chores.

"It is going to destroy the community because I know we don't have the money to pay it all out … I don't know the finances, but I know that much - we can't afford to have everyone as employees."

She said rests and lunch breaks were taken when needed at Gloriavale but that having to take annual leave and public holidays would make it harder for those who were left behind as it would increase their workload.

"I wouldn't want annual leave or 4 weeks leave for myself; I'd be looking for work, I'd be looking for work to do in the community because you can't just have that long without your place being missed or something not getting done."

The 67-year-old moved to New Zealand from Australia in 1978 and joined the commune in 1980 when it was based at Springbank near Rangiora. She had eight children with her husband.

"I have chosen to serve God with all that I have. We cannot and do not force anyone to choose this narrow road or our community life.

"The easier choice reflects today's motto, do as thou wilt, the cult of this modern world. Those who wish to leave our way of life for another are free to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For me, the choice was Christ or the world. I have seen both sides, and I have found Christ through this church, and I want to do his will, not my own," said Hopeful.

The hearing is being held in Greymouth this week to make it easier for Gloriavale members to observe the court case.