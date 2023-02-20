New Zealand
1News

Gloriavale could be 'destroyed' by employment laws - senior woman

By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
1:17pm
Temperance Hopeful.

Temperance Hopeful. (Source: 1News)

Introducing employment laws to Gloriavale could "destroy" the West Coast commune, according to a senior woman.

Temperance Hopeful is giving evidence at the Employment Court, which is deciding whether six former members were employees or volunteers.

Virginia Courage, Pearl Valor, Serenity Pilgrim, Rose Standtrue, Anna Courage and Crystal Loyal claim they were made to work long hours in 'slave-like' conditions.

Hopeful said the case was an attack on the commune's faith, and "what is being called slave labour is simply a labour of love to those who love to serve Christ by serving one another".

Under cross-examination by Gloriavale leaver's lawyer, Brian Henry, Hopeful said their faith doesn't depend on whether they're paid a wage or not.

While men are paid for their work, like farming, the money is transferred back to the community. Hopeful said the women's case was different because they are simply doing household chores.

"It is going to destroy the community because I know we don't have the money to pay it all out … I don't know the finances, but I know that much - we can't afford to have everyone as employees."

She said rests and lunch breaks were taken when needed at Gloriavale but that having to take annual leave and public holidays would make it harder for those who were left behind as it would increase their workload.

"I wouldn't want annual leave or 4 weeks leave for myself; I'd be looking for work, I'd be looking for work to do in the community because you can't just have that long without your place being missed or something not getting done."

The 67-year-old moved to New Zealand from Australia in 1978 and joined the commune in 1980 when it was based at Springbank near Rangiora. She had eight children with her husband.

"I have chosen to serve God with all that I have. We cannot and do not force anyone to choose this narrow road or our community life.

"The easier choice reflects today's motto, do as thou wilt, the cult of this modern world. Those who wish to leave our way of life for another are free to go.

"For me, the choice was Christ or the world. I have seen both sides, and I have found Christ through this church, and I want to do his will, not my own," said Hopeful.

The hearing is being held in Greymouth this week to make it easier for Gloriavale members to observe the court case.

New ZealandReligionWest CoastEmployment

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Medical emergency sees Interislander ferry return to Wellington

Medical emergency sees Interislander ferry return to Wellington

17 mins ago

Australian tourist killed by shark in New Caledonia

Australian tourist killed by shark in New Caledonia

22 mins ago

Tiger Woods says golf return 'more difficult' than he let on

Tiger Woods says golf return 'more difficult' than he let on

25 mins ago

Sheep trapped for days on Hawke's Bay rooftop rescued

Sheep trapped for days on Hawke's Bay rooftop rescued

46 mins ago

With no cash, Eftpos, Tairāwhiti store allowing IOUs

4:25

With no cash, Eftpos, Tairāwhiti store allowing IOUs

1:57pm

South Island to be hit with sudden cold snap, heavy rain

South Island to be hit with sudden cold snap, heavy rain
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

South Island to be hit with sudden cold snap, heavy rain

Calendar Girls dancers take employment campaign to Parliament

Far South Island deals with big dry as parts of North suffer rain