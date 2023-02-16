Gloriavale resident says granddaughter could've asked to be a midwife

A former teacher at Gloriavale Christian School has said his granddaughter could have trained to be a midwife depending on how she approached the leaders at the commune.

Faithful Pilgrim is giving evidence at the Employment Court, which is considering whether six former residents were volunteers or employees.

When asked by Gloriavale Leavers lawyer Brian Henry if he knew what his granddaughter wanted to do for work, Pilgrim responded “not at all”.

Serenity Pilgrim was a student of her grandfather’s.

Earlier she has told the court that she wanted to be a midwife or a teacher but resigned herself to cooking and cleaning duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When she says ‘I would never ask the leadership directly as that would be considered confrontational and be seen as being worldly to want something to yourself’, she has totally misconceived how Gloriavale works is that what you're saying?” asked Henry.

“She's misconstrued the link between asking to advance her education and how that would work. it would only be considered confrontational if you came with a demanding critical attitude,” said Pilgrim.

He started to cry as he talked about his strained relationship with his son, Isaac Pilgrim, who left the commune five years ago.

“At the time he appeared to be a lot happier and he remembers it, said Pilgrim.

He also had to address assault claims by his son, to which he said “I did not give Isaac quote a good beating unquote and deny this allegation”.

The hearing is continuing.