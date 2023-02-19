Satterthwaite hits ton in final innings at Hagley Oval

Canterbury Magicians legend Amy Satterthwaite has made the most of her final one-day appearance at her home ground in Christchurch, scoring an unbeaten century in today's pivotal eighth round of the 50-over Hallyburton Johnstone Shield national championship.

The Magicians have two more rounds to play in the regular season ahead of a potential Queenstown Grand Final, but today marks the elegant left-hander's last innings at Hagley Oval - rebranded as Satterthwaite Oval in her honour this weekend.

Satterthwaite brought up the 15th List A century from more than 300 matches in her overall one-day career with a boundary in the last over. It was her eighth ton, finishing 103 not out off 115 balls.

The weekend has also seen Satterthwaite glide past 10,000 List A runs in her career, which began in this competition on 27 December 2003 at Redwood Park, Christchurch.

Satterthwaite had begun the day tied with Frankie Mackay on 4,837 runs as Canterbury's leading all-time run-scorer in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, and now owns that record as well.

Mackay (13) has the most centuries for the team, with Satterthwaite second on the list, while Satterthwaite is the Magicians' most capped player in this format by some distance.

Both the Magicians' opponent the Central Hinds; and the Auckland Hearts (looking to go back-to-back versus the Otago Sparks in Dunedin, with veteran Katie Perkins having backed up yesterday's century with 94 before she was run out) are in a must-win situation this afternoon to stay alive in the competition.

The Hinds need to beat Canterbury's 242/8 and the Sparks need a big chase of 301.