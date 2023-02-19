Police seek information after Dunedin man seriously injured

Police are seeking information from those who were in the area after a man was seriously injured in Dunedin last night.

Officers were called to Arthur St around 7pm.

A man was found with serious injuries at the scene and was transported to hospital.

He remains in a stable condition.

A scene guard has been in place overnight and police are investigating how the man was hurt.

Initial investigations suggest the man was injured around Maori Rd before returning to a property on Arthur St, police say.

Anyone who was in the area of either Maori Rd or Arthur St, or has any details of vehicles in the area at the time is asked to contact police.