Tagging marks Napier's devastation as rescuers check homes

As you drive around Napier, tagging is covering letterboxes, caravans and cars.

These are the grim markings of the Urban Search and Rescue Team as they continue their work to find people as the disaster unfolds.

'C' marks clear, 'D' marks death, along with other details like the date.

A blunt message to other emergency services to show they've checked over that area.

Some power has been restored for residents, but there continue to be widespread outages in the region.

More than 4000 people remain unaccounted for as communities continue to reel from Cyclone Gabrielle and the devastation wrought by the most destructive weather event "this century".

Concerns around damage remain concentrated on the ground in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay. Many rural communities remain cut off as thousands are yet to be contacted, PM Hipkins said yesterday.

"Police report that there are 4549 persons reported as uncontactable.

"A team of 80 people are working now to narrow down this list as quickly as possible and to prioritise contact with those who are most likely to be missing," he said.

There is also major damage and road closures in Northland and Coromandel.

Thousands remain uncontactable on the East Coast as "tens or hundreds" of small communities remain without the ability to communicate with authorities.

Meanwhile, in Auckland, some rural parts of the city - including Piha and Muriwai - remain under the threat of further landslips, with some residents ordered to evacuate yesterday.

Authorities have warned that rumours and false information is being spread on social media about the cyclone recovery.

Gabrielle's death toll is expected to increase over the coming days. Police say eight people have been killed as a result of the cyclone, as a result of flooding and landslips.

An additional person has also died - the father of former NRL champion and Kiwi star Issac Luke, the NZ Herald reports. "See you soon, dad. I love you," he said on Instagram.