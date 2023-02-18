Search continues in Otago for missing army vet

A search is continuing for a missing Australian army vet in Otago.

Murray Horsfield hasn't been heard from since Sunday when he went hunting in the Dart River catchment near Glenorchy, police say.

He is believed to be wearing camouflage clothing and carrying an olive-green pack.

Police and Land Search and Rescue spent Thursday and Friday night searching the area with assistance from Horsfield's family and friends who arrived from Australia.

"Murray is a very capable hunter, but he has been missing since Monday and we need your help," Horsfield's wife Tianna said.

"If you or someone you know has seen Murray, please contact Police. He is so loved, and we are searching hard to have him home safely."

One of Horsfield's close friends who served along side him said his mate is "a veteran of the Australian Army, skilled mountaineer and hunter".

He said Horsfield is "a top bloke" who consistently puts his friends and wife, Tianna, before himself.

He wrote on a GoFundMe page: "If it was any of us in his situation, it would be Murray setting up this page - raising money, and organising everyone where he can,"

The page says money raised would go toward accommodation, supplies, and resource and transport costs for those searching.

As of time of publishing, the page had raised over $26,000 AUD ($28,600 NZD) from 182 individual donations.

Anyone who thinks they or someone they know mightve seen Horsfield is asked to report the sighting by calling 105 and quote event number P053644123.