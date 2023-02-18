25yo man arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman in Gisborne

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and seriously assaulting a woman in Gisborne overnight.

In a statement, Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said "the arrest was made soon after the incident was brought to police’s attention as a result of increased reassurance and suppression patrols in Gisborne".

Police say the pair knew each other and no other parties are being sought in relation to the incident.

Aberahama said police will continue to have a "very visible presence" around Gisborne as the region recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Our community can be assured Police will be out in force in and around the city, and any criminal activity will not be tolerated,” he said.